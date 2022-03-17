×

news

S&P Global Mobility cuts over 5-million vehicles off 2022-23 production outlook

17 March 2022 - 07:33 By Reuters
S&P Global Mobility downgraded the global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6-million units for 2022 and 2023 each.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Forecaster S&P Global Mobility on Wednesday knocked off more than 5-million light vehicles from its global production forecast for 2022 and 2023, citing the disruption to the already strained automotive supply chain from the invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global Mobility downgraded the global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6-million units for 2022 and 2023 each.

Automakers around the world are now expected to manufacture 81.6-million units this year and 88.5-million units for next year.

The agency cited issues related to the supply of Ukrainian neon gas, a key ingredient for chip making, Russian palladium and loss of Ukraine-sourced wiring harnesses, as constraints that are weighing on production levels post invasion.

“Our worst case contingency shows possible reductions up to 4-million units for this and next year,” said Mark Fulthorpe, S&P Global Mobility's executive director for global production forecasting.

Meanwhile, German carmaker BMW flagged supply chain disruptions worsened by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and cut its car division’s 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday.

The Ukraine crisis and Covid-19-related disruptions in China have forced carmakers from Toyota to Tesla to shutter plants and raise prices. Many warn of further changes if circumstances do not stabilise.

Reuters

Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA

Motorists can expect record fuel price increases in April, delivering another blow to already embattled consumers. Commenting on mid-month fuel data ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Top three finalists in 2022 World Car of the Year awards announced

EVs dominate as international motoring journalists vote for the best cars of 2022
Motoring
20 hours ago

Insurers come to the rescue of those with expired driving licence cards

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is adamant that the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards will not be extended beyond the end of ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
