S&P Global Mobility cuts over 5-million vehicles off 2022-23 production outlook

Forecaster S&P Global Mobility on Wednesday knocked off more than 5-million light vehicles from its global production forecast for 2022 and 2023, citing the disruption to the already strained automotive supply chain from the invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global Mobility downgraded the global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6-million units for 2022 and 2023 each.

Automakers around the world are now expected to manufacture 81.6-million units this year and 88.5-million units for next year.

The agency cited issues related to the supply of Ukrainian neon gas, a key ingredient for chip making, Russian palladium and loss of Ukraine-sourced wiring harnesses, as constraints that are weighing on production levels post invasion.

“Our worst case contingency shows possible reductions up to 4-million units for this and next year,” said Mark Fulthorpe, S&P Global Mobility's executive director for global production forecasting.

Meanwhile, German carmaker BMW flagged supply chain disruptions worsened by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and cut its car division’s 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday.

The Ukraine crisis and Covid-19-related disruptions in China have forced carmakers from Toyota to Tesla to shutter plants and raise prices. Many warn of further changes if circumstances do not stabilise.



Reuters