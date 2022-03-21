Honda may commercialise carbon-capture algae effort

Honda Motor Co is considering commercialisation of its algae-growing technology which can be used to absorb carbon and create biofuels, plastics and other products, Nikkei newspaper reported.

The carmaker will test mass production of the organic material this autumn and build a new facility, according to the newspaper. Honda will use the algae at its own production facilities in Japan and Southeast Asia to offset carbon emissions from the latter half of 2023, Nikkei said.

Honda is ramping up efforts to go green as it pledges to phase out sales of petrol-powered cars by 2040 and achieve net-zero emissions for its entire supply chain by 2050. Honda’s scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for its fiscal year through 2021 were 4.5-million tons, according to its sustainability report.

Representatives for Honda weren’t immediately able to comment. Monday is a bank holiday in Japan.

Companies are seeking ways to use algae as a potential replacement for traditional biomass fuels such as corn and soybeans, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushing up the price of biofuels.

Honda has improved its algae’s resistance to infection, enabling it to grow more efficiently, according to Nikkei. The organic material can multiply 32 times in a single day, compared with once or twice for ordinary algae, the newspaper said.

The automaker is considering using biofuels made from algae for its HondaJet airplane, and for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft or eVTOLs, which it aims to commercialise in the 2030s, the newspaper reported.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com