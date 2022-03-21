Toyota emphasises battery durability in high-stakes electric SUV

A few weeks ago, I roused myself at 5am to catch a bus, two trains and then a taxi to a racetrack in the middle of a forest outside Tokyo in Japan.

The early start, long trip and jostling from my taxi driver’s suggested mountain road shortcut was, however, worth it in the end.

Along with a handful of other reporters assembled at Sodegaura Forest Raceway, I got to test for the first time a prototype of what is arguably the most important upcoming model from the world’s biggest automaker: Toyota’s bZ4X.

The bZ4X crossover is Toyota’s first major global, mass-produced electric vehicle. There’s a lot riding on it.

Toyota has been criticised by some for dragging its feet in the pivot away from petrol engines, and being a late entry to the arena of mass market EVs. The bZ4X is the first of 30 EVs Toyota plans to launch globally by the end of the decade. When it debuts in major markets later this year, it will provide an early indication of how future Toyota electric models will size up against competitors.

At the racetrack, I spoke to Daisuke Ido, the Toyota official in charge of the development of the new EV. He talked about the bZ4X being the end product of more than two decades of experience Toyota has accumulated building battery-powered cars, mostly in the form of hybrids.