×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Italian car designer Pininfarina looks at M&A after return to profit

24 March 2022 - 08:43 By Alberto Brambilla
Italian car designer Pininfarina is looking at acquisitions after returning to profit for the first time in three years, CEO Silvio Angori said.
Italian car designer Pininfarina is looking at acquisitions after returning to profit for the first time in three years, CEO Silvio Angori said. 
Image: Bloomberg

Italian car designer Pininfarina is looking at acquisitions after returning to profit for the first time in three years, CEO Silvio Angori said. 

“We can move on after the restructuring and look actively to opportunities in the market for inorganic growth, in addition to our organic growth plans,” Angori said in a phone interview. 

The company, which has designed some of the most iconic Ferrari sports cars, swung to a profit of €2.4m (R39m) last year, for the first time since its restructuring process started in 2019. Cost cuts and refocusing on the automotive business helped the restructuring succeed, Angori said. 

Pininfarina, founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina, was bought in 2015 by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra. Its other businesses are micromobility, city cars with low environmental impact, yachts and urban design.

Potential targets include digital designers, to eventually expand the business of consumer-experience services and virtual reality technologies, the CEO said.

Angori aims to gradually increase the company’s revenues from its non-automotive business to 50% of the total, from 25% now, during the next three years. “Automotive will still be key, but we want to widen more our range of vision and of action,” Angori said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars

Reduced stock availability is driving more used-car buyers in SA to acquire higher-mileage vehicles at higher prices.
Motoring
2 hours ago

VW plans to open Spanish battery plant near Valencia in 2026

Volkswagen has picked a site near Valencia, Spain, for a planned battery cell plant and will invest €7bn (roughly R113,915,620,000) in electrifying ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Suzuki and SkyDrive sign deal to develop and market 'flying cars'

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp and 'flying car' firm SkyDrive Inc said on Tuesday they have signed a deal to team up in research, development ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ford confirms engine power outputs of new 2022 Ranger New Models
  2. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  3. Toyota emphasises battery durability in high-stakes electric SUV news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives
  5. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules