Ex-Jerry Seinfeld Porsche Carrera GT sells for megabucks
A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by comedian and certified car nut Jerry Seinfeld was sold on American digital auction platform Bring a Trailer earlier in March. One of just 1,270 examples built during a four-year production run, this particular example was first delivered to South Shore Porsche of Freeport, New York. According to the ad posting, it was then purchased by Seinfeld from Manhattan Motor Cars of New York City in 2005 and remained in his collection until 2011. After parting ways, this rare mid-engined supercar was subsequently moved to Oregon and was acquired by the current owner in 2015.
Offered on dealer consignment in San Diego, California, the advert states that the Carrera GT has 3,700 miles (5,954km) on the odometer and comes complete with factory books, a battery charger, service records, a photocopy of the New York title in Jerry Seinfeld’s name, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Washington State title in the name of the owner’s LLC. The car is finished in black over dark grey leather upholstery, and power comes from a 450kW/590Nm 5.7-litre V10 engine mated to a six-speed manual transaxle with a LSD. When new Porsche claimed a top speed of 330km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.
A beautiful phoenix that rose from the ashes of a stillborn Le Mans 24 Hour racing project, the Carrera GT is a fearsome supercar that requires a sharp wit and deft hand to get the best from. Even revered Porsche factory and development driver Walter Rohrl, once said that it was “the first car in my life that I drive and I feel scared”. Lairy at the limit due to the lack of an electronic stability control system, the Carrera GT rose to the ranks of infamy in 2013 when actor Paul Walker crashed and died in one in Santa Clarita, California. However, as with the Porsche 550 Spyder that claimed the life of fellow thespian James Dean back in 1955, this seemed to just add to the Carrera GT's reputation and mystique.
So how much did this particular example sell for? Well thanks to the Seinfeld connection this sought-after Porsche model managed to command no less than $1,865,000 (roughly R27.2m) — quite a thing when you consider that South Shore Porsche sold new in 2004 for $448,300 (roughly R6.5m). Bring a Trailer sold a similar example with less mileage but no celebrity ties in September last year for a cool $1,300,000 (roughly R18.9m).
