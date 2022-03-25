Ex-Jerry Seinfeld Porsche Carrera GT sells for megabucks

A beautiful phoenix that rose from the ashes of a stillborn Le Mans 24 Hour racing project, the Carrera GT is a fearsome supercar that requires a sharp wit and deft hand to get the best from. Even revered Porsche factory and development driver Walter Rohrl, once said that it was “the first car in my life that I drive and I feel scared”. Lairy at the limit due to the lack of an electronic stability control system, the Carrera GT rose to the ranks of infamy in 2013 when actor Paul Walker crashed and died in one in Santa Clarita, California. However, as with the Porsche 550 Spyder that claimed the life of fellow thespian James Dean back in 1955, this seemed to just add to the Carrera GT's reputation and mystique.

So how much did this particular example sell for? Well thanks to the Seinfeld connection this sought-after Porsche model managed to command no less than $1,865,000 (roughly R27.2m) — quite a thing when you consider that South Shore Porsche sold new in 2004 for $448,300 (roughly R6.5m). Bring a Trailer sold a similar example with less mileage but no celebrity ties in September last year for a cool $1,300,000 (roughly R18.9m).

