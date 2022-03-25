×

news

Volkswagen delays ID.5 launch due to supply crisis

25 March 2022 - 11:09 By Reuters
A Volkswagen ID.5 electric car drives around a test track at the company's Zwickau plant in Germany.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Volkswagen will delay the launch of its ID.5 electric car by a month to the first week of May because of disruptions in the supply of wire harnesses from Ukraine, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The lack of supply meant the carmaker was unable to produce enough exhibition and demonstration vehicles for its sales partners, according to a letter to dealerships seen by autos publication Automobilwoche, which first reported the news.

"To ensure that all partners are treated equally the vehicles already in the destination stations are not yet being delivered," the letter published by Automobilwoche said.

"To ensure nationwide availability of the vehicles for every agent we will partially redistribute the exhibition vehicles."

The ID.5 is produced in Volkswagen's Zwickau plant where production was temporarily halted due to supply bottlenecks caused by the war in Ukraine, but is due to resume next week.

Reuters

