Tesla’s Musk says he has ‘supposedly’ tested positive for Covid-19 again
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Monday t he had "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19, with no major symptoms.
"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," Musk said in a tweet.
Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November last year after claiming results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.
He said he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19 as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.
Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans when he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.
