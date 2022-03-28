Tesla poised for $85bn gain in value on stock-split signal

Tesla was on pace to add about $85bn (R1.2-trillion) in market value on Monday, more than Ford’s total market capitalisation, after the electric-vehicle maker said it is planning a second stock split in about two years.

Stock splits for large companies have returned to the spotlight recently with Amazon earlier this month saying it will do a 20-for-1 stock split, followed by Alphabet’s own share split plan announced in February, as these companies try to make their lofty stocks more attractive for retail investors

The news, announced via a tweet, helped to add further fuel to a recent rally in the stock making Tesla the biggest gainer on the NYSE FANG+ Index this year. The shares jumped as much as 8.2% to $1,093.71, the highest intraday level since January 13.

The last time Tesla split its stock was in August 2020. Its share price rose a staggering 743% that year, and the split was often cited among one of the reasons that drove the gains.

While there are few details on Tesla’s plan, here’s some initial reactions from fund managers, strategists and analysts.