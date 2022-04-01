Tesla poised for another record quarter amid high fuel prices

Tesla Inc is expected to announce another record quarter despite industry-wide supply-chain woes as the world’s top maker of electric vehicles benefits from high fuel prices pushing more buyers towards plug-in models.

The company likely delivered 309,158 vehicles globally during the first three months of the year, according to a dozen analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Tesla handed over about 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, which was its best performance to that point.

Deliveries are one of the most closely watched metrics at Tesla: They underpin the Austin, Texas-based company’s financial results and are widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for EVs amid a shift away from the internal combustion engine. While many large automakers will announce US sales results Friday, Tesla, which reports global totals, has not specified a release date.

Despite another potential delivery record, the past quarter presented challenges for Tesla. The company suspended production at its Shanghai plant amid uncertainty over the city’s pandemic lockdown and ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, which could drag on sales.

“We see the recent China Covid flare-ups as a potential risk to the downside, given Tesla deliveries are typically weighted towards the end of the quarter,” said analyst Dan Levy of Credit Suisse. He expects the delivery tally to come in at 307,000, slightly shy of the prior quarter.