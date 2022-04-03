×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Audi raises offer to gain foothold in McLaren

04 April 2022 - 08:14 By Steven Arons
Volkswagen AG’s Audi brand raised its offer to gain a foothold in sports car brand McLaren.
Volkswagen AG’s Audi brand raised its offer to gain a foothold in sports car brand McLaren.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Volkswagen AG’s Audi brand raised its offer to gain a foothold in sports car brand McLaren to €650m (roughly R48,984,875) from €450m (roughly R30,708,792), according to a report by Germany’s Automobilwoche.

The idea is to take a stake in McLaren’s Formula 1 unit, while an investment in the sports car maker itself could happen in a second step, Automobilwoche reported, without saying how it obtained the information. The two parties plan to sign a letter of intent on Monday and Volkswagen’s supervisory board will discuss the matter later this month, according to the publication.

The German car manufacturer’s interest in McLaren emerged late last year. Volkswagen AG’s premium brand had previously floated the idea of acquiring McLaren as a way to gain access to the Formula 1 business, but McLaren deemed the offer too low, Bloomberg reported at the time. 

McLaren is also continuing discussions with BMW AG and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Munich-based carmaker on March 24 about the joint development of an architecture for electric sports cars, according to Automobilwoche. The agreement isn’t binding and could be voided by a deal with Audi, the report said.

Volkswagen is also pursuing a dual track strategy and plans a cooperation of its Porsche brand with Formula 1 team Red Bull, according to the report. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Mercedes will reel in rivals this season, says F1’s Smedley

Ferrari have cracked the code to set the pace in the new era of Formula One regulations but fans can expect the struggling Mercedes team to ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hamlin chases down first win of Nascar Cup season at Richmond

Virginia native Denny Hamlin ran down William Byron and passed him with five laps to go as Toyota won its first race this season in the Toyota Owners ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro claimed his maiden MotoGP win at the Argentine Grand Prix on Sunday with an intense ride which also gave Aprilia their first ever ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk news
  2. The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch New Models
  3. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  4. Convenience, connectivity, safety: Tap into Toyota Connect for big benefits Features
  5. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails