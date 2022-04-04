Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Sweden's Polestar

Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the firm to add zero-emission models.

Hertz said Polestar cars would be available from this spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia.

The Florida-based rental car company said that it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan. Hertz shares were up 1.75% in premarket trading Monday.

Hertz in October announced its order to buy 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV maker's Model 3.

In March, Hertz added Tesla's mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the firm's website.

Polestar, which was founded by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Gores Guggenheim this year.

The Hertz partnership "will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers' short and longer term mobility requirements," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said.

