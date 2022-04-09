×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Incentivised

Italy approves new car incentives of €650m per year

Purchase of EV cars subsidised up to €5,000, €4,000 for hybrid cars and €2,000 for Euro6 combustion cars

09 April 2022 - 10:37 By Reuters
Mario Draghi, Italy's prime minister, has signed a decree to allocate roughly R10.4bn per year from 2022 through 2024 for incentives to buy electrified or low-polluting cars
Mario Draghi, Italy's prime minister, has signed a decree to allocate roughly R10.4bn per year from 2022 through 2024 for incentives to buy electrified or low-polluting cars
Image: Alessia Pierdomenico

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed a decree to allocate €650m euros (roughly R10.4bn) per year from 2022 through 2024 for incentives to buy electrified or low-polluting cars, the country's industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The outlay is part of a wider €8.7bn (roughly R139bn) long term plan that Italy announced earlier this year to support its car-making industry. This allocates €700m (about R1.1-trillion) in 2022 and €1bn (roughly R16bn) per year from 2023 until 2030.

The wait for incentives, which Rome had announced earlier this year, weighed on car sales in the first months of 2022, with analysts and lobby groups saying buyers were postponing purchases while waiting for the government to implement them.

New car registrations in Italy fell about 23% in February and 30% in March from the year earlier periods.

Rome will subsidise up to €5,000 (roughly R80,000) of the purchase price of new electric vehicles costing up to €35,000 (roughly R560,000) excluding VAT.

That includes a €2,000 (roughly R32,000) contribution linked to the scrapping of a polluting combustion-engine car, the decree showed.

The purchase of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles costing up to €45,000 (roughly R720,000) will be subsidised by up to €4,000 (roughly R64,000), while the plan also includes an incentive of €2,000 for state-of-the art combustion-engine (Euro6) cars costing up to €35,000  when older vehicles are scrapped.

Funds are also available for incentives to buy new motorcycles and for small- and medium-sized business to buy fully electric vans, according to the decree.

The all-electric and Italian Fiat 500.
The all-electric and Italian Fiat 500.
Image: Supplied

Exorbitant EV prices pose serious threat to SA motor industry

Local manufacturers produce only vehicles powered by internal combusion engines, which are being phased out globally, while SA consumers are put off ...
Motoring
4 months ago

SA to prioritise electric cars in climate action plans

SA identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles, President Cyril Ramaphosa said
Motoring
5 months ago

Wanna buy an electric car? Mbalula says load-shedding could be a problem

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the biggest issues for electric cars in SA are "range anxiety" and power supply.
Motoring
1 week ago

SA slowly trickles towards an electric future

Although reports of petrol reaching R40/l seem far-fetched, recent fuel hikes might make more South Africans consider making the switch from internal ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI Features
  2. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  3. Nine of the most pointless features found in cars Features
  4. Seven things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai i30 N New Models
  5. Ride-hailing Didi to halt SA service from Friday — report news

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...