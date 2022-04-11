Tesla's Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets

Elon Musk rejected Twitter Inc's offer to join its board, an abrupt turn even as he suggested ideas in a barrage of tweets ranging from removing advertisements to dropping the letter “w” in the social media company's name.

The board held many discussions with Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a note posted to the site on Sunday, while warning of “distractions ahead”. He did not, however, disclose the reason for the Tesla chief's rejection.

The latest surprise stoked chatter on everything ranging from the possibility of a buyout to his moves to avoid further attention from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk was expected to join the board on April 9 after his disclosure of a 9.1% ownership of Twitter shares, but the role would have capped his stake at 14.9%.

Sources told Reuters that Musk had asked Twitter for a board seat even before the company's invitation.

With the rejection, Musk, who is now the company's biggest shareholder, is free to raise his stake above that limit.

“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in the note. “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”