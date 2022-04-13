Electric vehicles dominate the 2022 New York Auto Show

Electric vehicle proliferation

Electric vehicles will command the spotlight’s primary glare in New York.

Some will come from such obscure companies as INDI EV and ElectraMeccanica, but Detroit’s heavyweight pickups will hold top billing. Ford Motor Co’s F-150 Lightning, revealed via video feed almost a year ago, will appear just weeks before its first deliveries. Prospective buyers can eyeball how many White Claws they might be able to fit in the front trunk, or figure out how they might go about plugging the rig into their home during a blackout.

General Motors Inc will showcase the electric version of its Chevrolet Silverado EV, a rig first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. It’s not due out until 2023, so expect GM to pull out all the stops to pique interest among the e-truck crowd to slow the momentum of Ford’s electric pickup.

Nissan will play up its coming electric SUV, the Ariya. The brand’s humble battery-powered hatchback, the Leaf — for years the everyman’s Tesla — has been overtaken by rivals. The Ariya is Nissan’s chance to regain some of its EV street cred. Production issues have delayed the machine for months, and this week will give Americans one of few opportunities to see the vehicle before it ships to dealers in the autumn.

Hyundai Motor Co may present one of the show’s few surprises. The company promises to unveil a new production vehicle, although it wouldn’t provide details. The company aims to sell 1.7-million electric vehicles in 2026, so the bet is that whatever is under the cover, it will be powered by a big lithium-ion battery.

Hyundai will also show its Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, recently released electric models that are still rare on the road. Both rigs are commanding steep markups over sticker prices.

By June, according to BloombergNEF estimates, the world will have 20-million plug-in vehicles on its streets, a remarkable jump from 1-million EVs in 2016. In the second half of 2022, almost 1-million EVs will hit the roads worldwide every month, according to BNEF estimates. That’s one every three seconds.

“We are transitioning from the halo EV cars to more mass-produced EVs, which can be afforded by anybody,” said Jesse Toprak, chief analyst for Autonomy, an EV-subscription service.

“SWe are going to see an influx of EV-curious consumers at the show who want to see what is out there. Even for consumers who may have ignored the EV market so far, eventually it’s going to be too hard to ignore.”