Hyundai to begin EV production in the US
13 April 2022 - 12:27
Hyundai plans to add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line in the US, marking the South Korean carmaker's first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.
It plans to invest $300m (roughly R4,346,940,000) to build the electric Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its US manufacturing centre.
Reuters
