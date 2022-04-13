×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Hyundai to begin EV production in the US

13 April 2022 - 12:27 By Reuters
An aerial view of the Hyundai Montgomery production facility.
An aerial view of the Hyundai Montgomery production facility.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai plans to add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line in the US, marking the South Korean carmaker's first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.

It plans to invest $300m (roughly R4,346,940,000) to build the electric Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its US manufacturing centre.

Reuters

MORE:

Motorists with expired licences given ‘final’ reprieve until May 5

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says no further extensions will be possible due to the end of state of disaster
Motoring
21 hours ago

Mercedes bets on India's nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales

Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that a growing crop of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, growing sales at a pace ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

GM inks cobalt deal with Glencore as it ramps up EV production

US carmaker General Motors Co on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Glencore PLC to secure cobalt from the global miner's Murrin Murrin operation ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  2. Nine of the most pointless features found in cars Features
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 VW Polo GTI is a hot-hatch that won't wither your wallet Reviews
  5. Motorists with expired licences given ‘final’ reprieve until May 5 news

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours