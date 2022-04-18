×

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro leads ‘The Apocalypse of motorbikes’

Politician mobilises motorcycle-riding supporters to campaign for re-election

18 April 2022 - 08:01 By Carla Carniel and Anthony Boadle
Brazili's President Jair Bolsonaro has promised motor bikers he will end tolls for them on federal roads.
Image: Reuters

Tens of thousands of motorbikers followed Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday from Sao Paulo to the neighboring city of Americana on a 100km rally.

"This is a fantastic turnout," said the president, wearing a black leather jacket,  as he greeted followers at the event streamed on social media.

Bolsonaro has mobilised motorcycle-riding supporters as he campaigns for re-election in October, when he is expected to face former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in opinion polls.

Bolsonaro has promised motorbikers he will end tolls for them on federal roads.

Among those riding a bike in the rally was former infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, who resigned to run for governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, as Bolsonaro's candidate.

Lula's Workers Party has complained to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court that Bolsonaro's motorcades are illegal propaganda because election campaigning officially starts on August 15 and the president should be fined.

Organisers of the motorcade described the rally as a religious event called "Accelerate for Christ" and announced it in a video on social media as "The Apocalypse of motorbikes", saying it would be the biggest ever.

The Sao Paulo government's public security office did not have a number for the turnout of motor cyclists, but said it cost taxpayers 1-million reais (about R3.1m)) for the deployment of police officers, vehicles and drones to keep it safe and orderly.

Reuters

