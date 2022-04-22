×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Audi chief says European carmakers should wean off fossil fuels by 2040

22 April 2022 - 12:24 By Reuters
Markus Duesmann says Europe's carmakers should wean themselves off fossil fuels from 2040.
Markus Duesmann says Europe's carmakers should wean themselves off fossil fuels from 2040.
Image: Supplied

Europe's carmakers should wean themselves off fossil fuels from 2040, CEO of Volkswagen's Audi said on Friday, calling for quicker expansion of renewable energy capacity in Bavaria, where Audi is based, and elsewhere.

Discussions about a possible embargo on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have raised pressure on companies and governments to expand investment into renewable energy, with Mercedes-Benz promising new investments in wind and solar to help power its plants.

"Let's be courageous as Europeans and take it upon ourselves to give up on fossil fuels completely from 2040," Markus Duesmann said at a conference. "We must put all our energy towards battery-electric vehicles for individual mobility."

Audi will stop selling combustion engine cars from 2033. Its parent Volkswagen will do so from 2035 in Europe and later in China and the US, it has said.

Other carmakers, such as BMW, have warned against focusing exclusively on producing electric vehicles too soon, with demand for combustion engines still high.

Germany's coalition government has said it is targeting a coal phase-out, ideally by 2030, and aims to fulfil all its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2035.

Reuters

MORE:

Ferrari to recall 2,222 cars for braking issues

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China's market regulator said on ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Carlos Ghosn faces arrest warrant in French probe

French investigators issued international arrest warrants for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn and four others who allegedly helped him ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Volkswagen says it's not quitting the US market

Despite historically poor performance in the US, Europe’s biggest carmaker says it will be forging ahead there.
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  2. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  3. Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer