Shock, horror — GM’s Corvette is going electric

Here’s a clear sign that internal combustion engines are on the long road to oblivion: the Corvette is going electric.

General Motors president Mark Reuss said Monday in a LinkedIn post that the car maker’s nearly 70-year-old sports car will offer a hybrid model as soon as next year with an electric motor and petrol engine. An all-electric version using GM’s Ultium battery will follow, though he didn’t specify a time.

“We will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future,” Reuss wrote. “In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year.”

GM showed a video of the electrified version of the car driving in snow.

The Detroit company has been working on expanding the Corvette line, including a crossover SUV, according to people familiar with the matter, as it transitions to an all-electric future. But Reuss’s post was the first time GM has officially confirmed plans for an electrified Corvette.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com