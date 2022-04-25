WATCH | Porsche 911 meets its maker in street race gone bad

A driver minding his own business commuting down a Florida interstate last week caught wild dash cam footage of an alleged street race gone bad.

In the video clip a silver Porsche 911 travelling at high speed is seen cutting in front of the camera car, losing control and then slamming into the concrete median wall. Soon after a white Honda Civic Type R – also travelling at a suspiciously high rate of knots – appears in the righthand lane, which leads authorities to suspect the two vehicles were engaged in an illegal highway duel. Luckily nobody was seriously injured in the accident. The Porsche was later found abandoned at a nearby service station. What a waste of good machinery.