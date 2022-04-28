More 'smart roadblocks' for Joburg

The City of Johannesburg is reintroducing electronic "smart" roadblocks using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to sniff out unpaid transgressions by motorists.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse referred to the matter during her state of the city address.

The system is also able identify “cloned” vehicles and has already helped the city collect more than R14m in outstanding fines.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department sets up a roadblock and a mobile station where motorists found to be in arrears could settle their fines using credit or debit cards or cash on the spot.

If a motorist is unable to pay a warrant of arrest may be issued while a clerk of the court is also present to issue summonses.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE motoring that smart roadblocks were originally introduced about 10 years ago using the number plate recognition technology.

“At the moment, the city wants to upgrade the system. The plan is to bolster resources for smart roadblocks by adding three more [ANPR] buses which are used to conduct these road blocks.

“A new service provider will be appointed in June/July to assist in running the system and processing fines. We want these buses to assist in processing rates and taxes [municipal] accounts and licensing motor vehicles. We also want to start printing summonses for traffic fines at the roadblocks,” said Fihla.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has said motorists can expect more roadblocks across the country as part of a push to reduce traffic fatalities. They will be scaled up starting on Thursdays and continue over the long weekend.

LISTEN | New SA driving licence card and no further extension for expired licences