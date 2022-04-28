×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

More 'smart roadblocks' for Joburg

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
28 April 2022 - 16:00
City of Johannesburg to reintroduce 'smart' road blocks.
City of Johannesburg to reintroduce 'smart' road blocks.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The City of Johannesburg is reintroducing electronic "smart" roadblocks using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to sniff out unpaid transgressions by motorists.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse referred to the matter during her state of the city address.

The system is also able identify “cloned” vehicles and has already helped the city collect more than R14m in outstanding fines.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department sets up a roadblock and a mobile station where motorists found to be in arrears could settle their fines using credit or debit cards or cash on the spot.

If a motorist is unable to pay a warrant of arrest may be issued while a clerk of the court is also present to issue summonses.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE motoring that smart roadblocks were originally introduced about 10 years ago using the number plate recognition technology.

“At the moment, the city wants to upgrade the system. The plan is to bolster resources for smart roadblocks by adding three more [ANPR] buses which are used to conduct these road blocks.

“A new service provider will be appointed in June/July to assist in running the system and processing fines. We want these buses to assist in processing rates and taxes [municipal] accounts and licensing motor vehicles. We also want to start printing summonses for traffic fines at the roadblocks,” said Fihla.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has said motorists can expect more roadblocks across the country as part of a push to reduce traffic fatalities. They will be scaled up starting on Thursdays and continue over the long weekend.

LISTEN | New SA driving licence card and no further extension for expired licences

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Mazda seeing benefits from yen’s plunge to 20-year low

Mazda Motor Corp which until recently has considered its operations neutral to dollar-yen fluctuations, is starting to see some benefit from the ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Faurecia-Aptoide signs up Mercedes in infotainment win over Google

Mercedes-Benz will use embedded Faurecia-Aptoide technology to power navigation and other vehicle infotainment functions in a win for the app ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets

As Tesla's profits and prices grabbed headlines last week, a potentially pivotal development for the global car industry flew largely under the radar.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Porsche 911 meets its maker in street race gone bad news
  2. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  3. Ferrari 296 GTB arrives in SA – This is how much it will set you back New Models
  4. SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro vs Haval H6 Features
  5. Here's more of what you can expect from the new VW Amarok New Models

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa