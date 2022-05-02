German used-car prices hit record highs on tight supply chains

A shortage of chips and other components have forced the likes of Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG to rein in production, and the lack of new cars is trickling down market, adding more pressure on consumers grappling with surging inflation.

Prices of used cars in Germany — Europe’s largest auto market — jumped 27% from a year ago in April, according to data from online car market mobile.de. The average of €31,801 (roughly R535,081) is the highest on record.

Supply-chain issues have upended decades of automotive economics, with manufacturers generating sizeable profits despite production snarls. Mercedes last week said revenues in the first quarter climbed 8% even as it shipped fewer cars. The secret is in rising prices. The surge in used vehicles helps too by increasing the value of the cars leased to customers.