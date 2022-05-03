×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Volkswagen SA produces its one-millionth Polo for export

03 May 2022 - 14:24 By Motoring Reporter
The Kariega plant has been building Polos for export since 2002.
The Kariega plant has been building Polos for export since 2002.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen SA confirmed on Tuesday  its one-millionth export Polo has rolled off the assembly line at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape. The plant has been building the Polo model since 1996 and began exporting them to other parts of the world in 2002. 

Volkswagen SA exports the popular hatchback to 38 countries, building the vehicle for all right-hand-drive markets and supplementing production for left-hand-drive markets. The longstanding Kariega plant is also the sole manufacturer worldwide of the turbocharged Polo GTI and builds the best-selling Polo Vivo for the local market. At the time of writing the plant has manufactured a total of 4,181,031 vehicles, of which 1,292,793 were exported. 

“Given the current climate, with the pandemic and the semi-conductor crisis, this milestone is an especially strong moment for Volkswagen SA,” said chairman and managing director Robert Cisek.

“Volkswagen SA is the biggest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay and a significant player when it comes to exports from this region. As a corporate citizen in Kariega and the Bay, and as the Volkswagen SA family, we are proud to have achieved this milestone and look forward to the next million mark. I would like to thank every employee who has contributed to this achievement.”

The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South Africans hard, cautions the AA

The relief offered in February of a reduction of the General Fuel Levy by R1.50 is cushioning the blow of the increases.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Stellantis buys car-sharing business from BMW and Mercedes

Stellantis has agreed to buy the Share Now car sharing business from BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the two German groups focus on the software part of ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

German used-car prices hit record highs on tight supply chains

A shortage of chips and other components have forced the likes of Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG to rein in production, and the lack of new cars ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  2. These are the top-selling cars around the world news
  3. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  4. More 'smart roadblocks' for Joburg news
  5. High and dry in the desert with Supervan and VW Amaroks Features

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa