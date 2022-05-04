×

news

Aston Martin names ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO

04 May 2022 - 09:15 By Reuters
Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa as its new CEO.
Image: Supplied

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa, the former boss of Ferrari NV, as its new CEO, succeeding Tobias Moers who will step down with immediate effect.

Felisa, who is a non-executive director of the company and a veteran in the automotive industry, will also be appointed executive director with immediate effect, Aston Martin said.

The company, known as fictional secret agent James Bond's car brand of choice, reported a wider pretax loss of £111.6m (roughly R2,198,828,819) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of £42.2m (roughly R832,618,660) a year earlier.

Aston also named Roberto Fedeli, who is considered as the creator of Ferrari's first hybrid supercar, as its chief technical officer.

"To deliver the next-generation sports cars, and lead the way to electrification, these two appointments will significantly strengthen the senior leadership team," the British company said.

