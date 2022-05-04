SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey

SA is the most dangerous country to drive in according to international driver’s education company Zutobi.

Analysing factors such as the number of alcohol-related road traffic deaths, the maximum motorway speed limit and the front seat belt wearing rate, the company credits SA with a score of 3.41 out of 10, the lowest of the countries measured in the 2022 survey.

It says there are an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100,000 of the population in SA and only 31% of front seat passengers are estimated to wear a seat belt.

Thailand is the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, scoring 4.35/10. This is due to Thailand having one of the lowest seat belt wearing rates and possibly because the primary mode of transport in the country is motorcycles.

The US is ranked the third most dangerous country to drive in, with a driving safety score of 5.03/10. This is due to 29% of road traffic deaths in the US being attributed to alcohol.

India saw its road traffic death rate increase by more than 50% from last year, from 15.6 to 22.6 per 100,000 people.

Norway ranks first with a safety driving score of 8.20/10 due to low road traffic death rates and high seat belt use.

Iceland is a close second with a 8.05/10 safety driving score. Iceland’s maximum motorway speed limit is set at 90km/h, which is much lower than the average (120km/h for countries in this rating).

Estonia is the third safest country to drive in with a 7.90/10 safety driving score. Estonia has one of the highest seat belt wearing rates for front seat passengers in the world (97.3%), while the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers is one of the lowest (0.02%).

Further findings:

* Bolivia is the country with the lowest maximum speed limit — 80km/h on motorways.

* Hungary and Cuba impose a “zero-tolerance” policy towards driving under the influence — driving with any concentration of alcohol in the bloodstream is not permitted.

TimesLIVE

