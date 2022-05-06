DeLorean to rise from the ashes as an electric car

The DeLorean DMC-12 assured its place in automotive folklore as the time-travelling machine in the Back to the Future movies, even though the real-life car proved rather tepid.

Used examples of the iconic gull-winged sports car have become highly collectable and sell for an average price of R770,000 according to Classic.com.

Only 9,000 units of the Italdesign-styled coupé were built between 1981 and 1983 before the company went bankrupt, but DeLorean is now being raised from the ashes — as an electric car.

On Thursday the DeLorean Motor Company confirmed on Twitter that the two-seater will be revealed on May 31 and fans can sign up at DeLorean’s website to get a sneak peek a day before.