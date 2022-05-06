Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am join forces for a one-off car

"Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn't touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energising to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement," he says.

According to Mercedes all the activities surrounding this one-of-a-kind vehicle will benefit will.i.am’s i.am/Angel Foundation to give students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education to be equipped with the skills required for future-focused jobs.

A six-part documentary series titled "Drive" details the build process of this extraordinary automotive creation and will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.