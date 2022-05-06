×

news

Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am join forces for a one-off car

06 May 2022 - 13:03 By Motoring Reporter
The "WILL.I.AMG" is influenced by design elements of the firm's G-Class and SLS Gullwing.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG and US musician, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Will.i.am have collaborated to produce an intriguing one-off sports car. Based on the AMG GT four-door coupé, the "WILL.I.AMG" is influenced by design elements of the firm's G-Class and SLS Gullwing. It also has a pair of rear-opening coach doors and a redesigned Mercedes star logo that incorporates a bear-like face — a mascot the musician named "Bear Witness".  

"I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes so it was always a dream to own one. For a lot of inner-city children, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle. 

the "WILL.I.AMG" is based on an AMG GT four-door coupé.
Image: Supplied

"Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn't touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energising to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement," he says.

According to Mercedes all the activities surrounding this one-of-a-kind vehicle will benefit will.i.am’s i.am/Angel Foundation to give students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education to be equipped with the skills required for future-focused jobs.  

A six-part documentary series titled "Drive" details the build process of this extraordinary automotive creation and will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month.

TimesLIVE

