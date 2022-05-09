×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Mercedes-Benz CEO sees soaring demand, teases electrified AMG platform

09 May 2022 - 16:49 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius says demand for electric vehicles is soaring.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius says demand for electric vehicles is soaring.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz is virtually sold out of electric cars as tight supply chains make it tough for the luxury carmaker to keep up with rising demand, its CEO said on Monday.

Asked about comments by rivals, including Volkswagen, that demand for electric vehicles was outstripping supply, Ola Kaellenius told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference: “That's largely true for us as well.”

Kaellenius said customer response to the company's EQ family of electrified luxury vehicles had been “so tremendous that we're doing everything we can to get the cars to the customers as fast as we can”.

Kaellenius also teased details of a fully-electrified platform for its high performance AMG brand, which he said would be unveiled at a strategy update the company has scheduled for May 19.

“We're in development of a fully-dedicated electric architecture for AMG from the ground up,” he said, adding the platform would hit the market “sometime towards end of 2025".

Reuters

MORE:

Rivian slumps amid report Ford is selling shares at a discount

Rivian Automotive fell by 9.6% in US premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor is selling 8-million of its shares in the electric-pickup ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Toyota to invest $624m to make EV parts in India

Toyota Group plans to invest 48 billion $624m to make electric vehicle components in India as the Japanese carmaker works toward carbon neutrality by ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

DeLorean to rise from the ashes as an electric car

Made famous in the 'Back to the Future' movies the gull-winged car is being revived for the modern age.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SentiMETAL to release scale model of iconic BMW 333i news
  2. Hamilton says jewellery ban could rule him out of Miami GP Motorsport
  3. Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am join forces for a one-off car news
  4. SEVEN-SEATER SHOOT-OUT | Isuzu MU-X vs Ford Everest Features
  5. King of the Hill records shattered at 2022 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil