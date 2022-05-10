×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

British EV battery start-ups need funding help or risk missing out

10 May 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Britain risks missing out on capturing a larger share of the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain unless the government does more to help startups gain access to private financing.
Britain risks missing out on capturing a larger share of the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain unless the government does more to help startups gain access to private financing.
Image: Roman Zaiets / 123rf

Britain risks missing out on capturing a larger share of the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain unless the government does more to help start-ups gain access to private financing, according to a study released on Tuesday.

Only the private sector can provide enough finance to fuel the transition to zero-emission transport — with battery cells, chemicals and other parts of the supply chain potentially worth up to £24bn (roughly R478.4bn) annually by 2025, according to “Powering the Drive to Net Zero,” released by the Coalition for the Decarbonisation of Road Transport (CDRT).

But private investors are wary of start-ups in an area where future revenues are not certain, the study said.

Britain must move fast because of Brexit rules that will dictate how much of a car must be made locally if it is to be exported to the EU — the market for most British cars — and because carmakers are already picking suppliers for their next generation of EVs.

CDRT programme director Lauren Pamma told Reuters the UK government does well at fostering early research & development, but “then it doesn't scale up”.

“There's great government support early on but then they (start-ups) have got this valley of death where ... they can't get finance until they can prove they manufacture at scale,” Pamma said.

The CDRT, founded by the Green Finance Institute, a public-private partnership focused on investments in low-carbon technologies, recommends that the government provides capital guarantees to encourage private investors to bet on EV battery supply chain start-ups instead of providing grants.

The coalition also recommends educating investors on battery technology and its prospects.

“We need to send a signal to investors that this is a sector that will generate returns and that this is a sector to be excited about,” Pamma said.

In January, EV battery start-up Britishvolt secured government backing for a battery plant in northern England, enabling £1.7bn (roughly R33.9bn) in private funding and boosting national efforts to build zero-emission cars.

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz CEO sees soaring demand, teases electrified AMG platform

Mercedes-Benz is virtually sold out of electric cars as tight supply chains make it tough for the luxury carmaker to keep up with rising demand, its ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Rivian slumps amid report Ford is selling shares at a discount

Rivian Automotive fell by 9.6% in US premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor is selling 8-million of its shares in the electric-pickup ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Toyota to invest $624m to make EV parts in India

Toyota Group plans to invest 48 billion $624m to make electric vehicle components in India as the Japanese carmaker works toward carbon neutrality by ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SentiMETAL to release scale model of iconic BMW 333i news
  2. King of the Hill records shattered at 2022 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport
  3. Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am join forces for a one-off car news
  4. Hamilton says jewellery ban could rule him out of Miami GP Motorsport
  5. Defiant Hamilton says piercing will stay Motorsport

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil