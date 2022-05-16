Renault hands Lada maker to Russia with option to take back

Renault SA agreed to transfer its €2.2bn (roughly R37,453,660,000) Russian business to state entities for a symbolic sum in what amounts to a nationalisation triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The French carmaker’s majority stake in carmaker AvtoVaz – maker of the top-selling Lada brand – will go to a state-run automobile research institute known as NAMI, while the Moscow City government will take over an assembly plant near the Russian capital, according to a statement on Monday.

The automaker has the option to buy back its stake in AvtoVaz for the next six years. While a spokesperson declined to give the sale price for the assets – previously reported as one rouble 925c) – she confirmed the sum is symbolic.

The agreement marks the end of an era for Renault in Russia, where the automaker owned 68% of AvtoVaz, which runs a car plant on the banks of the Volga River dating back to Soviet times. Renault’s roots in the country, which grew to become its second-biggest market, stem from a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 between former leader Carlos Ghosn and a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renault fell as much 1.6% in early trading in Paris.

Withdrawal will carry financial pain. Renault cut its outlook in March for this year both for profit margin and free cash flow due to the risks posed by the war on its Russian operations. On Monday, the company confirmed the lowered outlook and a writedown in the first-half for the value of the Russian business, which was €2.2bn at the end of last year.

“We are making a responsible choice toward our 45,000 employees in Russia while preserving the group’s performance and our ability to return to the country in the future,” said CEO Luca de Meo saidt.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobjanin said Renault’s plant near the city will start to produce Moskvitch cars, a Soviet-era model, according to his blog.