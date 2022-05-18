Japan’s car makers are least prepared for zero-emissions shift

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co are the least prepared for a zero-emissions vehicle transition compared with their global competitors, according to research released on Wednesday from climate think tank InfluenceMap.

By 2029, just 14% of Toyota’s worldwide production is forecast to be battery-electric vehicles, rising to 18% for Honda and 22% for Nissan, according to the study, which is based on an examination of future production data from IHS Markit.

That compares with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co, which is forecast to achieve 27% EV production levels globally by 2029 and Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, at 36% and 43% respectively.

Japanese automakers have lagged behind global peers in rolling out electric cars and the country’s EV penetration rate is barely 1%. Honda has budgeted ¥- trillion (roughly R621,692,760,000) over the next decade to make cleaner cars. Subaru Corp has said it will spend around ¥250bn (roughly R30,846,150,000) on EV battery capacity over the next five years.