Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on August 19, with the company likely to expand on plans to fine-tune its self-driving technology.

"The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet.

The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred debate around safety issues, but Musk has often contended such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans.