Nissan and Mitsubishi unveil light and affordable EVs for Japan

Japan's Mitsubishi and Nissan have unveiled their first jointly developed light electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models.

The two Japanese carmakers, part of an alliance with French carmaker Renault, were once considered trailblazers in Japan's EV market, but have struggled to attract customers and face challenges from fast-growing newcomers such as Tesla.

“I'm confident that [the new vehicles] representing the alliance will be a game-changer for electric vehicles in Japan,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said at an unveiling of the new models in the western Japan city of Kurashiki.

The carmakers are hoping to leverage their presence in Japan's unique market for micro “kei” cars, which account for nearly 40% of cars on the road in Japan.