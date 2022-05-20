×

news

Nissan and Mitsubishi unveil light and affordable EVs for Japan

20 May 2022 - 11:44 By Reuters
The new all-electric Mitsubishi eK cross EV.
Image: Supplied

Japan's Mitsubishi and Nissan have unveiled their first jointly developed light electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models.

The two Japanese carmakers, part of an alliance with French carmaker Renault, were once considered trailblazers in Japan's EV market, but have struggled to attract customers and face challenges from fast-growing newcomers such as Tesla.

“I'm confident that [the new vehicles] representing the alliance will be a game-changer for electric vehicles in Japan,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said at an unveiling of the new models in the western Japan city of Kurashiki.

The carmakers are hoping to leverage their presence in Japan's unique market for micro “kei” cars, which account for nearly 40% of cars on the road in Japan.

The Nissan Sakura.
Image: Supplied

The three companies' alliance early this year detailed a five-year plan to invest $26bn (about R412.8bn) on EV development, including “kei” cars.

Nissan, which produces the Leaf and the Ariya electric vehicles, will offer its first light EV, the Sakura, starting at about 1.78m yen (about R220,425) after factoring in a government subsidy, and with a range of 180km.

Mitsubishi, maker of i-MiEV electric cars, will release the “eK cross EV” starting from about 1.85m yen (about R229,205) including the subsidy, also with a range of 180km.

Both carmakers said they would start selling their new line-up of electric “kei” cars this summer.

“People who used to think that EVs are too expensive will become a little more interested in EVs and will be willing to give them a try,” said Riho Suzuki, Nissan regional product manager.

