×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50bn in South Korea through 2025

24 May 2022 - 08:33 By Reuters
Hyundai aims to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.
Hyundai aims to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86bn or roughly R788.9bn) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10bn (roughly R158.24bn) in the US by 2025 to enhance collaboration with US firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5bn (roughly R87bn) investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia. 

READ MORE

Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV parts

India's Mahindra and Mahindra will explore sourcing more components from other companies to boost its electric vehicle portfolio, its chief executive ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Tesla battles for battery engineers commanding CFO-like salaries

From line workers to PhDs in materials science, the competition for talent is fierce.
Motoring
3 days ago

Nissan and Mitsubishi unveil light and affordable EVs for Japan

Japan's Mitsubishi and Nissan unveiled their first jointly developed light electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to draw more Japanese drivers to ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  2. Behind the price tag: are we paying too much for cars in SA? Features
  3. Five cars that cost way more than R22m news
  4. Five tips that can help prevent your car from being stolen Features
  5. Insurers warn of new car theft device news

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...