Hyundai to recall 281,000 vehicles over exploding part

Hyundai Motor America will recall 281,000 vehicles in North America over seatbelt pretensioners that could explode and project metal fragments, causing injuries.

The recall, which comes after three injury reports, covers some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles. In the event of a crash, front driver or passenger seatbelt pretensioners could explode upon deployment. Dealers will secure seatbelt pretensioners with a cap.

Seatbelt pretensioners are part of the system that locks the seatbelt in place during a crash to provide additional protection to occupants.

This recall expands and replaces four earlier recalls. All Accent, Elantra, and Elantra HEV vehicles already repaired under the previous recalls will need to have the new recall fix completed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The new recall includes 239,000 vehicles in the US and about 42,000 in Canada, Hyundai said. Two injuries were reported in the US and one in Singapore.

In September, the NHTSA told Hyundai of a crash incident involving a 2021 Elantra where the driver seatbelt pretensioner allegedly deployed abnormally, causing metal fragments to injure an occupant’s leg. The agency had asked Hyundai to assess the incident.

Hyundai, which has extensively investigated the root cause of the issue, said it was actively investigating Venue and Genesis GV70/GV80 vehicles that were previously recalled.