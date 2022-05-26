Sambra steps up its campaign to identify written-off vehicles

The SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra) has stepped up its efforts to help prevent consumers from buying potentially dangerous cars that were previously involved in crashes.

After pressure from Sambra for a number of years, the SA Insurance Association (Saia) earlier this year agreed in principle to publish the VIN numbers of all previously insured written-off vehicles on an open website. This so-called Vehicle Salvage Database (VSD) would allow consumers to know if the vehicle they are considering has been in a serious collision.

Used-car buyers are not privy to the information like they used to be, and Sambra’s lobbying was prompted by horrific reports of poorly-repaired vehicles being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Saia has subsequently said considerable work is still required to understand and mitigate risks before the database can go live. After its quarterly meeting in March the Saia board said its VSD Task Force still needed to investigate several issues to ensure all risks have been considered and evaluated before the database is made public. Saia CEO Viviene Pearson said the association will engage with affected stakeholders and provide updates on progress, but gave no time frame.

“Recent events have highlighted the need to consider risks associated with data security and potential misuse of information on the VSD. Saia also wants users of the database to have a clear understanding of both its benefits and its limitations,” she said.

Saia had previously opposed making the information available to the public as it contained policyholder information and would contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

It argued that the VSD was created to combat crime, and if it were made public, criminals would have access to it, which would see a dramatic increase in false financing and insurance of cloned vehicles.

“Potential users of the VSD should be aware that access to information is not guaranteed to be a complete solution to fraudulent behaviour. In particular, the VSD contains information only about insured vehicles. The vast majority of vehicles on the road are not insured, so the usefulness of Saia’s database will be limited,” she added.

However, Sambra says Saia’s hesitance has nothing to do with Popia or data security. Speaking at the Sambra Vehicle Write-Off Conference at Emperors Palace last Thursday, Richard Green, national director of Sambra, said the VSD would provide private buyers and car dealers the opportunity to make informed decisions.