Classic Car Show is back for 2022 in Joburg

After a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Classic Car Show is back! The show runs from 8am to 4pm on July 3 at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

“The last midwinter Classic Car Show was in 2019, and Gauteng’s huge classic car fraternity has been starved of the opportunity to give their machinery a proper outing. So our July 3 event is going to be very special,” says organiser Paulo Calisto.

Because of the huge popularity of the event, the access to Nasrec was often slow and led to traffic jams. This year, entry and exit will be much easier as there will be different entry gates for older and modern classics. The organisers have decided to separate the access to Nasrec.

The older classic cars such as Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers and many more will enter through gate 5. You can expect to see more vintage models from various parts of the world, including British icons such as the MGs, Triumph TR3s, Spitfires and Ford Escorts. From the Gallic front there will be classic Renaults in the form of Dauphines, R8 Gordinis and special-edition R5s.

Modern classics such as customised VW Golfs, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Corollas and more will use gate 2 as in the past. This year’s show is expected to host a number of cars that have been undergoing restoration for the past few years as well as concourse-level examples.

As in the past, the emphasis will be on family entertainment, and there will be many activities, including live music, drifting, a flea market and affordable helicopter rides.

All drivers of genuine classic cars and one passenger admitted free of charge. Tickets cost R80 for adults and R20 for children under-12. Tickets for adults cost R60 if booked through Computicket. The organisers of the 2022 show are Cartrack and Lavida Vodka. Exhibitors are invited to enter the Nasrec grounds from 7am on July 3.

