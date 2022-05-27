×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Local News

Classic Car Show is back for 2022 in Joburg

Fans of the classic car scene can expect to mingle with some greats from the US, Europe and Asia at the Nasrec show grounds

27 May 2022 - 15:10 By Motor News Reporter
A global representation of icons including Ferraris is expected to descend on the Nasrec show grounds. Picture: SUPPLIED
A global representation of icons including Ferraris is expected to descend on the Nasrec show grounds. Picture: SUPPLIED

After a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Classic Car Show is back! The show runs from 8am to 4pm on July 3 at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

“The last midwinter Classic Car Show was in 2019, and Gauteng’s huge classic car fraternity has been starved of the opportunity to give their machinery a proper outing. So our July 3 event is going to be very special,” says organiser Paulo Calisto.

Because of the huge popularity of the event, the access to Nasrec was often slow and led to traffic jams. This year, entry and exit will be much easier as there will be different entry gates for older and modern classics. The organisers have decided to separate the access to Nasrec. 

The older classic cars such as Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers and many more will enter through gate 5. You can expect to see more vintage models from various parts of the world, including British icons such as the MGs, Triumph TR3s, Spitfires and Ford Escorts. From the Gallic front there will be classic Renaults in the form of Dauphines, R8 Gordinis and special-edition R5s. 

Modern classics such as customised VW Golfs, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Corollas and more will use gate 2 as in the past. This year’s show is expected to host a number of cars that have been undergoing restoration for the past few years as well as concourse-level examples. 

As in the past, the emphasis will be on family entertainment, and there will be many activities, including live music, drifting, a flea market and affordable helicopter rides.

All drivers of genuine classic cars and one passenger admitted free of charge. Tickets cost R80 for adults and R20 for children under-12. Tickets for adults cost R60 if booked through Computicket.  The organisers of the 2022 show are Cartrack and Lavida Vodka. Exhibitors are invited to enter the Nasrec grounds from 7am on July 3. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

TimesLIVE ready to tame the Toyota GR Cup in Gqeberha this weekend

Another month, another round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup. Following on from Killarney in February and Zwartkops in April, I and the five other lucky ...
Motoring
2 days ago

REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve

I was talking to a fellow motoring journalist from another continent the other day. We were discussing the Hyundai brand and both agreed it had been ...
Motoring
2 days ago

New BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition en route to Mzansi

BMW M turns 50 this year. And to celebrate this significant automotive milestone, BMW is launching an exclusive new M4 model infused with all sorts ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Gauteng freeway to ease congestion at Gillooly’s interchange news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Tiguan owner disappointed by Volkswagen SA’s icy approach to ... Features
  3. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve Reviews
  5. Insurers warn of new car theft device news

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings