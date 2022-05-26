×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Rolls-Royce CEO says supply chain a daily cause for concern

27 May 2022 - 09:51 By Siddharth Philip and Simone Foxman
Rolls-Royce is concerned that supply chain issues could prolong waiting lists that already stretch into the second half of next year for some models.
Rolls-Royce is concerned that supply chain issues could prolong waiting lists that already stretch into the second half of next year for some models.
Image: Bloomberg

Rolls-Royce is concerned that ongoing supply chain issues could prolong waiting lists already stretching into the second half of next year for some models.

Parent BMW has prioritised feeding semiconductors Rolls-Royce’s way because of the contribution it makes to the group’s profitability, CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Bloomberg Television lockdowns in China have forced the British luxury carmaker to import some parts by air. 

“Supply chain is something that worries us, I would even say daily,” Mueller-Oetvoes said on Thursday. “With all these port lockdowns in China we also see certain constraints now. If only one part is missing I can’t finish the product.”

Carmakers already struggling to source chips are now also grappling with disruptions stemming from China’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rolls-Royce is coming off a record year, having delivered almost 5,600 vehicles globally in 2021.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Sambra steps up its campaign to identify written-off vehicles

The SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra) has stepped up its efforts to help prevent consumers from buying potentially dangerous cars that ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen in $242m UK 'dieselgate' settlement

Volkswagen will pay £193m ($242m or roughly R3.8bn) as part of an out-of-court settlement to around 91,000 British drivers over a diesel emissions ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo April sales hint at growing SA demand for EVs

Volvo Car SA reported its highest-ever premium segment share in April 2022, demonstrating the local market’s growing appetite for electrified ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Gauteng freeway to ease congestion at Gillooly’s interchange news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Tiguan owner disappointed by Volkswagen SA’s icy approach to ... Features
  3. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve Reviews
  5. Insurers warn of new car theft device news

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused