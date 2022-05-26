Rolls-Royce CEO says supply chain a daily cause for concern

Rolls-Royce is concerned that ongoing supply chain issues could prolong waiting lists already stretching into the second half of next year for some models.

Parent BMW has prioritised feeding semiconductors Rolls-Royce’s way because of the contribution it makes to the group’s profitability, CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Bloomberg Television lockdowns in China have forced the British luxury carmaker to import some parts by air.

“Supply chain is something that worries us, I would even say daily,” Mueller-Oetvoes said on Thursday. “With all these port lockdowns in China we also see certain constraints now. If only one part is missing I can’t finish the product.”

Carmakers already struggling to source chips are now also grappling with disruptions stemming from China’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rolls-Royce is coming off a record year, having delivered almost 5,600 vehicles globally in 2021.

