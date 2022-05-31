×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Petrol and diesel prices to hit record highs at midnight

Petrol up by R2.43 and diesel by R1.10 a litre, but it could have been worse without the extended fuel levy holiday

31 May 2022 - 16:45 By Staff Writer
Petrol and diesel prices reach record highs at midnight.
Petrol and diesel prices reach record highs at midnight.
Image: Supplied

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) has announced the petrol price will increase at midnight by between R2.33 and R2.43/l , while diesel and illuminating paraffin will rise by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.

It raises the inland price of petrol to a record R24.17 for 95 unleaded and R23.94 for 93 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel also reaches new record highs, with high-sulphur 0.05% diesel inland priced at R23.09 and low-sulphur 0.005% at R23.23.

However, the price hikes would have been worse had government not extended the R1.50 fuel levy holiday that was due to have expired today. Earlier today, the ministers of finance and mineral resources and energy announced the relief would be extended for another two months.

According to a joint media statement published on the National Treasury website, this will take the form of a continuation of the relief of R1.50 per litre for the first month, from June 1 to July 6, and then a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month to 75c per litre from July 7 to August 2. The temporary relief will be withdrawn from August 3.

Without this extension, already cash-strapped motorists would have been hit by a petrol price hike of around R4, pushing the price of 95 octane unleaded petrol over the R25 a litre mark.

The ministers announced on March 31 that the Demand Side Management Levy (DSML) of 10c/l on 95 unleaded petrol sold inland would be terminated with effect from June 1 2022.

The central energy fund (CEF) attributed the latest price hikes to the increase in international petrol, diesel and paraffin prices during the period under review, and the rand depreciating against the dollar.

The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period April 28 to May 26 was 15.95 compared to 14.89 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 99.49 c/l, 104.69 c/l and 104.47 c/l respectively.

MORE

Government extends temporary reduction in the general fuel levy

The continuing Russia/Ukraine conflict, numerous supply chain bottlenecks and a tightening of global monetary policy have led to further unfavourable ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year

From August 4 2021, South Africans will have to pay record prices for fuel, putting many cash-strapped households under more pressure. Through a few ...
Motoring
9 months ago

5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps

Though having the means to own a vehicle is something we certainly shouldn’t take for granted, it’s a particularly tough time to be a motorist in SA. ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kings and rap stars, your Mercedes-Maybach has arrived First Drives
  2. Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen Motorsport
  3. Six SA cars styled with a bad boy attitude Features
  4. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  5. New Gauteng freeway to ease congestion at Gillooly’s interchange news

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings