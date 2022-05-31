×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Stellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van

31 May 2022 - 07:41 By Reuters
Stellantis and Toyota are partnering up to build a new large commercial van, including an electric version.
Stellantis and Toyota are partnering up to build a new large commercial van, including an electric version.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Monday it would expand its partnership with Toyota Motor Europe (TME) with a new large commercial van, including an electric version.

Stellantis will supply TME, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, with the new vehicle for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, it said. The van will be produced at Stellantis plants in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy.

“Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME’s first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment,” Stellantis added in a statement.

The deal widens the partnership between the two companies and allows a better optimisation of Stellantis’ Atessa plant, which currently makes large vans sold under the Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat marques.

“It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota's European customers,” Stellantis said.

Carmakers have increasingly been agreeing cross-manufacturing deals to reduce costs in vans, which due to a boom in parcel delivery are seeing large demand — and where electric vehicle versions are also seeing rising sales to carry out “last-mile” deliveries in city centres.

Toyota already leads VW by more than a million cars in global sales race

Toyota Motor Corp looks poised to repeat as the world’s largest car maker for a third straight year, having outsold Volkswagen AG by more than ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Audi trains SA paramedics to disarm e-tron vehicles

The first-of-its-kind training programme aims to keep paramedics, fire services and passengers safe during rescue operations
Motoring
3 days ago

South Africans face fuel price surge as levy concession ends

South Africans face record high petrol prices in June as a subsidy to help motorists counter the impact of high crude costs worsened by Russia’s ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kings and rap stars, your Mercedes-Maybach has arrived First Drives
  2. Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen Motorsport
  3. Six SA cars styled with a bad boy attitude Features
  4. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  5. New Gauteng freeway to ease congestion at Gillooly’s interchange news

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings