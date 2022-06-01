×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Lamborghini wants e-fuel-powered hybrid cars in its range beyond 2030

01 June 2022 - 11:08 By Reuters
Stephan Winkelmann wants to have have two hybrid supersports cars in the Lamborghini range beyond 2030 powered by e-fuels.
Stephan Winkelmann wants to have have two hybrid supersports cars in the Lamborghini range beyond 2030 powered by e-fuels.
Image: Supplied

Italy's Lamborghini wants to have two hybrid supersports cars in its range from 2030 powered by e-fuels, the head of the Volkswagen's brand was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera that synthetic fuels would allow the carmaker to have low carbon emissions.

Like its rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, Lamborghini is wrestling with how to shift ranges to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

“We do not yet know if there will be a large enough quantity of this fuel to meet the needs of all manufacturers,” Winkelmann said. “We need lawmakers to follow us on this path.”

Synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, are being developed along with biofuels to allow modified versions of combustion engines to continue to be used rather than a wholesale switch to battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, plans to turn all its line-up hybrid between next year and 2024, while its first full-electric model is expected at the end of the decade.

MORE:

Nine electric bakkies we’d love to drive

South Africans might be divided when it comes to the prospect of electric mobility, but where we aren’t split is in our love for the good ol’ bakkie ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Fuel price hikes: Here’s what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars

It costs around R300 more to fill up a VW Polo Vivo than it did a year ago
Motoring
2 hours ago

VW Classics restores a Bulli bus built for slaying ski slopes

VWCV, the classic vehicles wing of Volkswagen, has completed the restoration of an extraordinary 60-year-old vehicle.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to hit record highs at midnight news
  2. Six SA cars styled with a bad boy attitude Features
  3. Government extends temporary reduction in general fuel levy news
  4. Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen Motorsport
  5. Kings and rap stars, your Mercedes-Maybach has arrived First Drives

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux