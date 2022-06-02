Morocco's Managem to supply Renault with cobalt for EV batteries

Moroccan mining company Managem said on Wednesday it signed a deal to supply French carmaker Renault with low carbon cobalt sulphate, a key component for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Under this seven-year supply deal, Managem will supply Renault with 5,000 tonnes of cobalt sulphate annually starting from 2025.

Moroccan officials said the country, with the 11th largest reserves, was pushing to increase its cobalt output given higher demand from rechargeable batteries makers.

In January, Managem said it had agreed a deal with Glencore for a proposed refining project at the Bou-Azzer mine near Marrakesh.