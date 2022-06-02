These were SA’s best-selling cars in May
Shortage of Toyotas due to flooded factory skews the sales results, but Suzuki again impresses
Toyota showed resilience to remain SA’s market leader in May despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory which caused shortages of the locally built Hilux, Hiace Ses’fikile, Fortuner, Corolla Quest and Corolla Cross.
It was the top-selling brand with 6,664 new vehicles units, helped by strong sales of imported models like the Urban Cruiser and Rumion.
Behind Toyota was Volkswagen with 4,778 sales in May, followed by Suzuki Auto (4,331), Hyundai (3,039), Ford (2,447), Renault (2,442), Nissan (2,299), Kia (1,971), Haval (1,936), Isuzu (1,507) rounding out the top ten.
The Suzuki Swift was SA’s top-selling passenger car for the second consecutive month, as the Japanese brand continues to go from strength to strength. However, the shortage of locally-built Toyotas has skewed the picture in terms of sales lower down the order.
The country’s previous best-selling car, the Corolla Cross, sold only 181 units in May due to Toyota’s factory closure. There was still some stock of SA’s perennially favourite vehicle, the Hilux, which sold 1,368 units to take third place in overall sales last month. However, with no new units being built and no word yet on when the plant will reopen, there will be long waiting lists for the Hilux in the coming months.
SA’s TOP SELLING VEHICLES IN MAY 2022
Suzuki Swift — 1,764
Ford Ranger — 1,548
Toyota Hilux — 1,368
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,213
VW Polo Vivo — 1,179
Isuzu D-Max — 1,163
VW Polo — 1,124
Nissan NP200 — 1,066
VW T-Cross — 981
Haval Jolion — 975
Renault Kiger — 962
Toyota Rumion — 834
Renault Kwid — 827
Suzuki S-Presso — 783
Mahindra Scorpion Pik-Up — 688
Ford EcoSport — 674
Hyunai Atos — 668
Kia Picanto — 653
Hyundai Venue — 627
Toyota Hiace — 558
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 530
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.