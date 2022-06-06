×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue

06 June 2022 - 08:26 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million cars worldwide due to a brake booster issue.
Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million cars worldwide due to a brake booster issue.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost one million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Around 70,000 of them are in Germany.

"We have found in some of those vehicles the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said.

This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance, it said.

Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately.

Musk's warning could be car industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signalling a recession for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group conducted its first successful satellite launch on Wednesday, sending nine into low earth orbit as it builds out ...
Motoring
3 days ago

New vehicle sales weather the storm of floods and fuel hikes

Local sales grow 2.1% compared to May last year, but bakkie sales take a big hit due to Toyota's flooded factory
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Local Volkswagen Taigo pricing confirmed New Models
  2. Musk's warning could be car industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment news
  3. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  4. New VW Golf R 20 Years edition honours the legendary R32 New Models
  5. These were SA’s best-selling cars in May news

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...