Next generation Apple CarPlay will drive your car's entire dash

Apple on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the instrument cluster on the dashboard of cars that will start shipping next year.

Apple unveiled an updated version of its CarPlay software at its annual software developer conference. The new software for the first time will power the instrument cluster on a car's dashboard showing speed, engine revs, temperature, directions, fuel level and fuel consumption.

Apple said carmakers such as Ford, Nissan and Honda were planning to use the new software and cars with it would start shipping next year.