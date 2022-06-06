×

news

Toyota Corolla Cross is 2022 SA Car of The Year

06 June 2022 - 17:06 By Motoring Staff
The Toyota Corolla Cross took overall honours in this year's COTY competition.
Image: Supplied

The 2022 SA Car of The Year (COTY) trophy was on Monday awarded to the Toyota Corolla Cross that launched locally at the end of 2021. A TimesLIVE Motoring favourite, the Corolla Cross is a competitively priced crossover SUV that offers sharp styling, a generously-specced and spacious interior and the choice of a frugal hybrid petrol powertrain. This newcomer also won the “Compact family” and “New-energy” categories. 

Organised by the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) since 1986, the COTY is perhaps the country’s most respected and sought-after motoring accolade. This year's competition was particularly exciting, with the 2022 COTY jurors selecting 25 semi-finalists from more than 49 entrants with some hotly contested category rivalries.

Overall winner aside, the competition also acknowledged category winners:

  • Compact: Toyota Urban Cruiser

  • Compact family: Toyota Corolla Cross

  • Midsize: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • Performance: Volkswagen Golf GTI

  • New-energy: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

  • Adventure SUV: Toyota Land Cruiser 300

  • Double cab 4x4: Nissan Navara

The “Budget” and “Premium” categories did not have any 2022 contenders.

Additional honours instituted at the SAGMJ's AGM in 2021 were the Most Admired OEM and the best public relations officer in the industry. This year's respective winners are Mercedes-Benz SA and Deon Sonnekus who works at Hyundai SA.

