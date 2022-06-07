UK petrol prices are closing in on £100 to fill tanks

The cost of filling a 55l family car with petrol has topped £98 (roughly R1,888) for the first time in history, according to the RAC motoring organisation.

The average price of unleaded petrol in the UK rose to 178.5 pence per liter on June 6, while diesel increased to 185.2 pence, the group said. Both prices are record highs.

“With analysts predicting oil will average $135 a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 (roughly R38.54) a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110 (roughly R2,119),” said spokesperson Simon Williams.

UK fuel prices have set new records in recent weeks with oil prices soaring since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The start of peak summer driving season in Europe and the US and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China have also boosted demand, the RAC noted.

The cost of filling cars with diesel passed £100 (roughly R1,926) at the end of May.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com