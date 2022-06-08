Apple’s next frontier is your car’s dashboard

Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince carmakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company, like the makers of flip-phone handsets.

Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver.

While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's carmakers.

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc has proved the popularity of a large in-vehicle screen and fully integrated software with consumers. Carmakers are pushing to control the relationship with consumers in the more software-dominated car as a way to generate more profits.

The current version of Apple CarPlay, available in 98% of new cars in the US, is fundamentally limited in its capabilities.

CarPlay apps live on the entertainment screens of vehicles and can play music or podcasts after a user has connected their iPhone to the car. But the software cannot control basic functions of a vehicle, such as changing climate control settings.

Presenters at Apple's developer conference on Monday showed a slide with the logos of more than a dozen automotive brands, including Ford, Mercedes, Audi and Porsche. Apple said the carmakers are "excited" about the concept of dashboard displays that offer a more consistent Apple look and feel.

To do so, iPhones will communicate with a vehicle's real-time driving systems for the first time – a critical step toward Apple potentially powering autonomous driving functions in the future.

Representatives of some brands described their companies as interested but said no decisions have been made for future models.

"We are working with Apple on this development project," a Porsche spokesperson said.