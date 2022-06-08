Running 1993 Benetton B193B F1 car up for auction
This beautiful 1993 Benetton-Ford B193B F1 car, driven in period by Riccardo Patrese and Michael Schumacher, is going under the hammer at the Bonhams Festival of Speed Sale at Goodwood on June 24.
One of only two running Benetton B193B F1 cars, this particular chassis (B193B-04) competed in five races during the 1993 Formula One season with Patrese at the wheel. Schumacher used this car in qualifying for that 1993 British Grand Prix when he set the third fastest time. The car was extensively tested by both drivers throughout the season.
Designed under the direction of celebrated Formula One engineer Ross Brawn (then Benetton’s technical director) and chief designer Rory Byrne, the B193B was the result of Benetton’s intense period of hi-tech development over the preceding winter. It featured a semi-automatic gearbox, active suspension and traction control. All of this was shoehorned into the first carbon-composite monocoque chassis to be manufactured in the Benetton team's then brand-new Enstone factory.
Offered from the ownership of a Formula One connoisseur and Benetton enthusiast, this pristine B193B has been painstakingly preserved and prepared and is ready to run in demonstration mode. Its original 3.5l naturally aspirated Cosworth Ford HB V8 engine has been slightly de-tuned for practical purposes and reliability. It is also equipped with passive suspension and a Motec engine management system for ease of maintenance.
Completing the specification is a choice of advertising and livery “suits” produced for the various international markets, plus the seat mouldings and original seat belts for both drivers — the latter marked with the respective racer's initials.
The Benetton returns to Goodwood where it has been a familiar sight, as recently as this year’s members meeting, having completed more laps of the circuit and more climbs of the renowned Goodwood Hill than almost any other contemporary Formula One car. It has an estimate of £1,100,000 to £1,600,000 (roughly R21,194,525 to R30,881,008).
TimesLIVE
