Running 1993 Benetton B193B F1 car up for auction

This beautiful 1993 Benetton-Ford B193B F1 car, driven in period by Riccardo Patrese and Michael Schumacher, is going under the hammer at the Bonhams Festival of Speed Sale at Goodwood on June 24.

One of only two running Benetton B193B F1 cars, this particular chassis (B193B-04) competed in five races during the 1993 Formula One season with Patrese at the wheel. Schumacher used this car in qualifying for that 1993 British Grand Prix when he set the third fastest time. The car was extensively tested by both drivers throughout the season.