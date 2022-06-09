VW plans to sell first electric car in India in 2023

Volkswagen AG is looking to sell its first electric car, the ID.4 sports utility vehicle, in India in limited quantities next year as the South Asian nation pushes for faster adoption of cleaner vehicles.

The German carmaker will begin testing the ID.4 around September for its technical capabilities and if any adaptations are needed for local weather conditions, Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen’s passenger cars division in India, said in an interview Thursday.

Once the testing is over, the company will import a limited number of the electric car next year, he said.

Since the Indian government allows automakers to import only 2,500 cars without homologation, Volkswagen will bring its global electric portfolio into the country within that limit to test the market, Gupta said. While it would like to import all 2,500 units, the availability of vehicles is a concern worldwide due to worsening supply chain constraints, he said.

Volkswagen is expecting to start local assembly of its electric cars in India around 2025 or 2027, Gupta said. At that time, the carmaker will consider making its own batteries — the costliest component of an EV — locally in India, he said.