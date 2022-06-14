×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ford recalls 48,924 Mustang Mach-Es in setback for EV plans

15 June 2022 - 07:46 By Keith Naughton
The issue on the Mustang Mach-E involves the possible overheating of high-voltage battery main contactors, which can cause vehicles to lose power while in motion or fail to start.
The issue on the Mustang Mach-E involves the possible overheating of high-voltage battery main contactors, which can cause vehicles to lose power while in motion or fail to start.
Image: Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co has told dealers to temporarily halt deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E over a potential safety defect, a setback for the carmaker as it tries to fortify its position as a leader in electric vehicles.

The automaker is recalling 48,924 Mach-Es from the 2021 and 2022 model years made at Ford’s plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday. Dealers can still sell the car, but cannot deliver it to buyers until the defect is fixed, Ford said. 

Ford submitted the recall to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The issue involves the possible overheating of high-voltage battery main contactors, which can cause vehicles to lose power while in motion or fail to start. The defect is being corrected with a software update owners can receive over the air or by going to their dealer, Ford said. It said there are no open investigations with the NHTSA.

Ford became the second leading seller of electric vehicles in the US last year, behind Tesla Inc, on the strength of the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 27,140 models in 2021. Sales of the battery-powered crossover SUV were up 50% so far this year to 15,718 units, and the model had its best month in May.

CEO Jim Farley has accelerated Ford’s push into EVs, with plans to build 2-million annually by 2026. This month, the automaker said it’s spending $3.7bn (roughly R59,208,880,000) to expand factories in the Midwest. That’s on top of the $11.7bn (roughly R187,149,690,000) Ford is investing with battery partner SK Innovation Co to construct EV and battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Ford’s shares rose 3.3% to $12.20 in New York, rebounding after several days of declines.

CNBC earlier reported on the recall.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Toyota, slow to move to EVs, says it offers customers choice

Toyota, under scrutiny from investors over a perceived sluggish embrace of battery electric vehicles, said on Wednesday it needs to offer a variety ...
Motoring
36 minutes ago

Local used car prices spike 17% since 2021

Supply issues in the vehicle market and increased demand have boosted the price of used cars in SA in the past year.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Vigna to set out Ferrari’s route into the EV era

Nine months after taking the top job, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna will be expected this week to explain how the carmaker will preserve its cachet – ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  3. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  4. Mercedes recalls more than 13,000 vehicles in SA over possible brake failure news
  5. Heavy rains leave Cape Town's Killarney racetrack under water news

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...